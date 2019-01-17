हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sports Authority of India

Government will continue to have zero tolerance towards corruption: Rajyavardhan Rathore on SAI officials arrest

Rathore's statement comes following the arrest of four SAI officials including the Director.

Government will continue to have zero tolerance towards corruption: Rajyavardhan Rathore on SAI officials arrest

New Delhi: Minister of State Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore on Thursday said that they are committed to a corruption-free country and so relevant agencies were informed soon after corrupt practices were found by a few officers in the department.

Taking to Twitter, Rathore said, "We, as a govt, are committed to a corruption-free India That's why when we found out corrupt practices by a few officers in @IndiaSports, we gave their info to relevant agencies, who arrested them today We will continue to have zero tolerance approach towards corruption @PMOIndia"

His statement comes following the arrest of four Sports Authority of India (SAI) officials including the Director and two private persons during an ongoing raid in connection with alleged corruption in the transport department in the Authority.

There were complaints against some officials that they were taking bribes for approving work, sources said. In the wake of the complaints, SAI asked the CBI to probe the issue.

"Reports were received 2 months ago that bribes were being accepted by some people in the organisation. CBI was asked to investigate the matter. Currently, CBI is questioning some officials in this regard," news agency ANI said quoting CBI sources. 

SAI DG, Neelam Kapoor said, "There is zero tolerance for corruption in SAI. We will support any action against corruption."

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Sports Authority of IndiaMinistry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Must Watch