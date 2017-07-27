close
The ministry also made it clear that it has not yet set any medal targets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as of now although it has set up a Task Force for the next three Olympic Games (2020, 2024 & 2028).

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 22:44
Govt spent INR 32.81 cr on TOP, no targets yet for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

 New Delhi: Sports Ministry on Thursday said it has spent a total of Rs 32.81 crore so far under Target Olympic Podium (TOP) scheme, which was rolled out in March 2015, for assisting athletes preparing for the Olympics.

"A total amount of Rs 32.81 crore was released till date under the scheme for training and other support of these selected athletes," Sports Ministry said responding to a question in the Parliament.

The ministry also made it clear that it has not yet set any medal targets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as of now although it has set up a Task Force for the next three Olympic Games (2020, 2024 & 2028).

It has however earmarked Rs 302.18 crore for National Sports Federations for financial year 2017-18.

"The Budget Estimate provision for 2017-18 under the Scheme of assistance to NSFs is Rs 302.18 crore," it said.

The Government in March, 2015 had rolled out its ambitious TOP scheme to provide financial assistance to the 2016 Olympics medal prospects for their specialized world class training and top-level competition.

Under the TOP scheme, any athlete selected has been provided specialized training under a renowned coach in India or abroad, funding participation in top level competitions, purchase of equipments and food supplements, access to world- class medical experts and sports scientists.

Asked about the criteria adopted to select the athletes, Ministry said: "These athletes were identified through a process of research and in consultation with the concerned stakeholders. Benchmark for selection of these athletes under the scheme was their performance in relation to the international standard.

"The selection was not just on the basis of reputation, national rank, performance in Commonwealth and Asian Games only, but their current performance, consistency, fitness and the laid down bench mark."

