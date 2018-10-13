हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup Hockey Tournament

Guru Tegh Bahadur Hockey Tournament: Former champs Air India confirm participation

Indian Oil, the joint winners last year have withdrawn from the tournament due to the absence of key players who are currently on national duty. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Former champions Air India have confirmed their participation in the 14th PMC Bank-All India Guru Tegh Bahadur Gold Cup Hockey Tournament, scheduled on Sunday.

Air India, due to non-availability of players, had skipped the tournament last year. The fancied outfit, who reached the semi-finals of the K D Singh Babu tournament in Lucknow early this month, will be keen to try and regain the title, which they had last won in 2015 when they beat Army XI 3-1 in the final.

However, Indian Oil, the joint winners with South Central Railway last year, have withdrawn from the tournament due to the absence of key players who are currently on national duty. Besides Air India, the other teams that would be seen in action include South Central Railway, Punjab National Bank, Hockey Bhopal, Central Secretariat, Central Railway, Western Railway, Indian Navy and Union Bank of India.

The teams would be fighting for the top prize of Rs 2 lakh and the glittering cup. In addition, individual cash prizes of Rs 5,000 each would be presented to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and the emerging player of the tournament and the player of the final.

Preliminary groupings:

Group-A: Punjab National Bank, Air India, Central Railway, Union Bank of India.

Group-B: South Central Railway, Indian Navy, Western Railway, Hockey Bhopal, Central Secretariat.

