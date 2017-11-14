हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Happy Children's Day: Indian sportspersons urge to protect 'greatest treasure'

On the occasion of Children's Day, which also marks the 128th birth anniversary of independent India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, several sportspersons sent out their wishes on social media on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 14, 2017, 12:44 PM IST
Boxer Vijender Singh with kids (Twitter Image)

Nehru was also fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru' for his love towards children, which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day. 
 
The country's sports icons, including cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Veda Krishnamurthy, boxer Vijender Singh, hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and wrestler Sushil Kumar, posted messages on microblogging site Twitter.

Harbhajan's Singh post also included a video in which he is seen riding a kids' bicycle. 

 

