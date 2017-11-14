Happy Children's Day: Indian sportspersons urge to protect 'greatest treasure'

New Delhi: On the occasion of Children's Day, which also marks the 128th birth anniversary of independent India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru, several sportspersons sent out their wishes on social media on Tuesday.

Nehru was also fondly known as 'Chacha Nehru' for his love towards children, which is why his birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day.



The country's sports icons, including cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Veda Krishnamurthy, boxer Vijender Singh, hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and wrestler Sushil Kumar, posted messages on microblogging site Twitter.

Harbhajan's Singh post also included a video in which he is seen riding a kids' bicycle.

Bring out the child in you. Do the things you used to enjoy doing back then, smile more, laugh more, live more and love more. Happy #ChildrensDay pic.twitter.com/7VpwPthnJU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2017

Children aren’t just our future, they are our present. Our greatest treasure. Happy #Childrensday pic.twitter.com/lprOXyodLu — Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) November 14, 2017

Don’t just teach kids how to count. Teach them what counts Most.

Raise your kids well people #HappyChildrensDay — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 14, 2017

We as a society are failing in rearing up our children, half of them malnourished with little or no sound health care, primary education is in shambles, child labour and molestation are high.

Let’s pledge to change this in whatever way we can on #ChildrensDay #VijuWithU pic.twitter.com/58GcQgeNp0 — VijuWithU (@VijuWithU) November 14, 2017