Haryana government announces top jobs, cash rewards for winners at Asian Games

The Haryana government has announced rewards for Indian sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country at the 18th edition of Asian Games, being held in Indonesia. Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday declared that the members of Indian contingent would be given jobs by the government.

As per Anil Vij’s announcement, those who won gold medals at the Asian Games would be given jobs in Haryana Police Services and Haryana Civil Services. The gold medallists will be given Rs three crore cash reward as well.

Those winning silver medals at the Indonesia Asian Games will be given Rs 1.5 crore and class 1 government jobs. The bronze medallists will get cash reward of Rs 75 lakh.

The Haryana Sports Minister said, “We'll give Rs 3 crore to gold medal winners, Rs 1.5 crore to silver and Rs 75 lakhs to bronze medal winners. We'll give HPS (Haryana Police Services) or HCS ( Haryana civil services) job to gold medallists and class 1 government job to silver medallists.”

India has so far bagged 50 medals at the ongoing edition of Asian Games, winning nine gold, 19 silver and 22 bronze medals. Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia had won the first Gold for the country on Day 1 of the ongoing Asian Games. Punia had defeated Japan's Daichi Takatani 11-8 in men's freestyle wrestling 65 kg.

The ninth gold was on Tuesday bagged by Manjit Singh in men’s 800m event. The other gold medallists from India include Neeraj Chopra (javelin throw) and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor (men’s shot put). Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged the third Gold for India at the 18th edition of Asian Games in Jakarta.

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat scripted history during the games as she became the first Indian woman to bag a gold medal in 50 kg freestyle wrestling category.