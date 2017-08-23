close
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 23:18
Haryana pip Delhi in close PKL contest

Lucknow: Haryana Steelers pipped Dabang Delhi 27-25 in a Zone A contest of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

The match started on an even note as the scoreboard read 3-3 six minutes into the first half but Haryana surged ahead in quick time, courtesy Deepak Dahiya's quick reflexes, getting them a two-point advantage.

This was followed by four empty raids as both the teams played it smart, but Vikas Khandola's successful raid helped Haryana break the deadlock and increase the gap to 8-3 before making it 12-3.

Delhi managed to reduce the gap with their Iranian import Abolfazl Maghsodlou bagging two points to make it 12-5 but Surjeet's successful raid made it 14-5 in favour of the Haryana boys.

With five minutes remaining in the half, Abofazl sensed the urgency to pick two quick points as the scoreline read 15-7 even as Haryana consolidated their position by adding two more points.

Delhi made amends for their poor raiding by picking two more points as the first half ended 17-9.

Coming back, Delhi upped the ante collecting four quick points to reduce the margin to 13-17 before squaring it off at 19-19.

With 10 minutes to go, Haryana surged ahead with two quick points to make it 21-19 but Abofazl once again proved his utility with a successful raid to make it 21-20.

The match could have gone either way with Delhi coming back brilliantly to make it 24-22 before gaining one more point, thanks to raider Abofazl's brilliant move.

With two minutes remaining, Delhi skipper Meraj Sheykh made it count with another successful raid to make it 25-24, keeping the crowd on their feet.

In the dying minutes of the game, Haryana surged ahead picking two quick points and took full advantage of Meraj's unsuccessful raid to register their third win in the tournament.

