Manu Bhaker

Haryana sports minister hits back at Manu Bhakar for reminding him of promised Rs 2 crore reward

Harayana sports minister Anil Vij has hit back at teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker after she criticised the state goverment over their promise of rewarding her with Rs 2 crore for winning a gold medal at the Youth Olympics in October 2018.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Vij wrote that Bhaker should have first confirmed the same from the sports ministery instead of making a controversy by questioning about the cash prize at public domain. 

Vij, however, confirmed that the young Indian shooter would get Rs 2 crore as prize money promised to her by him and the state government .  

"Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will will will get 2 crores as tweeted by me and as per notification at that time," he wrote. 

The state sports minister further lashed out at Bhaker, saying that she should possess some dicipline and turn her focus on the game. 

"There should be some sense of dicipline in players. Bhaker should feel sorry for creating this controversy. She has a long way to go. She should focus on her game only," Vij further wrote.

 

Vij's comments came after Bhaker took to her Twitter handle on Friday and reminded the Haryana sports minister of promised cash prize of Rs 2 crore, which he made after her Youth Olympic gold medal.

Posting screenshots of Vij's tweets in which he had congratulated the shooter and promised him the reward on behalf of the state government, Bhaker had tweeted," Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla (sic)."

Responding to Vij’s statement that she would receive the promised amount despite the revision in cash prizes, Bhaker said that she needed the money to invest in her practice and training purposes.

"Initially it was 10 lakh, then he (Anil Vij) made it Rs 2 crore,I had made plans what investments I'm going to make for practice,I felt weird when they reduced it by 1 crore,It's a really good thing now that he has made it Rs 2 crore again," the shooter told ANI.

According to the changed policy of the state government, which came into effect before the Youth Olympics, Rs 2 crore was given to the gold medallists, Rs 1.25 crore for silver medallists and Rs 80 lakh for the bronze winners.

Prior to that, the YOG medallists used to get Rs 10 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in descending order.

However, the state government had once again revised its policy last December and slashed down the amount to Rs 1 crore for gold, Rs 65 lakh for silver and Rs 40 lakh for the bronze medallists.

 

 

 

 

 

Manu Bhaker, Anil Vij, Youth Olympics, Shooting, Haryana

