Heena Sidhu slams those who don't stand up for the National Anthem

New Delhi: Indian shooter Heena Sidhu, who recently bagged a gold medal in women`s 10m Air Pistol event here at Commonwealth Shooting Championships, on Saturday slammed people who don`t stand up for National Anthem in the cinema halls.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 28-year-old insisted that she feels proud to be a sportsperson, adding that she could not even think of not standing and talking loudly over the phone while the National Anthem is being played.

"No need to stand up for National Anthem means you can carry on eating your pop-corns, chit-chatting, talking loudly on your phone while it`s playing. Sometimes, I feel so blessed to be a sportsperson...We can`t even imagine this! Getting a medal wouldn`t be half as good without the Anthem," Sidhu wrote.

Recently, an FIR was lodged against two students from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after they allegedly did not stand up for the national anthem.

The two, who are students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University of Rajouri district, allegedly did not even stand up and were seen taking selfies when the national anthem was being played.

A fresh row on the singing of national anthem erupted after the Jaipur Mayor Ashok Lahoty made it compulsory for staffers to sing it every morning and national song every evening. The biometric system of attendance will not accept any entries after the morning anthem.