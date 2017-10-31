Heena Sidhu wins gold at Commonwealth Shooting Championships

New Delhi: Heena Sidhu's rich vein of form continued at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Australia as she won gold in the women's 10m Air Pistol event on Tuesday. She notched up 240.8 points in the final to leave home favourite Elena Galiabovitch (238.2) to the second position on the podium. Elena's fellow Australian Kristy Gillman (213.7) settled for bronze.

Sidhu shot a combined score of 626.2 (386+240.8) to claim the top honours.

Meanwhile, India's Deepak Kumar won a bronze medal in the 10m Air Rifle event. London Olympics bronze-medallist Gagan Narang finished fourth in the same event, while Ravikumar ended fifth. Narang shot 626.2 in the qualification to create Commonwealth record.

Earlier in the month, Heena paired up with Jitu Rai to win the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold at the ISSF Shooting World Cup Final held in Delhi at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

(With PTI Inputs)