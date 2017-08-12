Here’s the world record that Usain Bolt is chasing during his farewell race

New Delhi: Usain Bolt will be running his last competitive race on Saturday night as it will be the final of the 4 x 400 m race at the World Athletics Championships in London. And it is not just a farewell race, it has something on line.

Jamaica is looking to become the first team to win the relay five times in a row at the World Championships. Currently Jamaica are tied with the United States for the second spot.

Team Jamaica all day everyday pic.twitter.com/lZbLuFkC56 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 12, 2017

United States won the men’s 4 x 400 relay from 1983 to 1993 and Jamaica won four in a row from 2009 to 2015. Bolt is also looking at his 20th global gold. He has eight gold medals at the Olympics and 11 at the World Championships.

The champion missed out on the gold in the 100 m earlier at the championships when he had to settle for a bronze. On the other hand, he did not take part in the 200 m at the ongoing championships.

Bolt is already the leader as far as all-time tally at the world championships is concerned. His 11 medals at the championships is the best in history. With 19 medals, he is also numero uno if you combine the tally of the world championships and the Olympics.