Here’s what Sakshi Malik posted to remember the most special day of her career

New Delhi: Sakshi Malik is one of the most prominent Indian athletes of recent times who was one of the two medallists for the country at the last Olympic Games in Rio. While PV Sindhu bagged a silver medal, Sakshi won a bronze.

On the first anniversary of her bronze, Sakshi posted a picture with the medal on Twitter and captioned it as, “One Year of medal love. Aaj ek saal pura hogya...aap sabse bhout pyaar or samaan mila..Thank to everyone.”

It was a significant moment in two ways. Firstly it made the whole country take notice of Sakshi’s talent and secondly, it gave India some saving grace considering that it was India’s first medal at Rio after a dry spell for many days at the games.

— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) August 17, 2017

Sakshi was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2016 and the Padma Shri award in 2017.

Apart from the fine achievement at the Olympics, she has got several other medals in her kitty. She has bagged medals at the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Championships, the Commonwealth Championship, the World Junior Championships and the Asian Junior Championships in the past.

At only 24, India expects many more medals from her in the years to come.