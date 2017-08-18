close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Here’s what Sakshi Malik posted to remember the most special day of her career

On the first anniversary of her bronze, Sakshi posted a picture with the medal on Twitter and captioned it as, “One Year of medal love. Aaj ek saal pura hogya...aap sabse bhout pyaar or samaan mila..Thank to everyone.”

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 16:19
Here’s what Sakshi Malik posted to remember the most special day of her career

New Delhi: Sakshi Malik is one of the most prominent Indian athletes of recent times who was one of the two medallists for the country at the last Olympic Games in Rio. While PV Sindhu bagged a silver medal, Sakshi won a bronze.

On the first anniversary of her bronze, Sakshi posted a picture with the medal on Twitter and captioned it as, “One Year of medal love. Aaj ek saal pura hogya...aap sabse bhout pyaar or samaan mila..Thank to everyone.”

It was a significant moment in two ways. Firstly it made the whole country take notice of Sakshi’s talent and secondly, it gave India some saving grace considering that it was India’s first medal at Rio after a dry spell for many days at the games.

Sakshi was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2016 and the Padma Shri award in 2017.

Apart from the fine achievement at the Olympics, she has got several other medals in her kitty. She has bagged medals at the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Championships, the Commonwealth Championship, the World Junior Championships and the Asian Junior Championships in the past.

At only 24, India expects many more medals from her in the years to come.

TAGS

Sakshi MalikTwitterOlympicswrestling

From Zee News

WATCH: Adam Lyth smashes highest score in English T20 to inspire Yorkshire in NatWest T20 Blast
cricket

WATCH: Adam Lyth smashes highest score in English T20 to in...

Paralympian Joby Mathews alleges ill-treatment by Kochi Airport authorities: Report
Other Sports

Paralympian Joby Mathews alleges ill-treatment by Kochi Air...

Deepa Malik appeals for Khel Ratna, gets Haryana Chief Minister&#039;s backing
Other Sports

Deepa Malik appeals for Khel Ratna, gets Haryana Chief Mini...

Heavily-pregnant Serena Williams hits gym, see pictures here
Tennis

Heavily-pregnant Serena Williams hits gym, see pictures her...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 18: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 18: Details of LIVE streami...

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Full Match Card, TV listing, Live streaming, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

WWE SummerSlam 2017: Full Match Card, TV listing, Live stre...

England vs West Indies 2017, first Test match, Day 2: LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
cricket

England vs West Indies 2017, first Test match, Day 2: LIVE...

Cricket Australia name ODI, T20I squads for tour of India; recall James Faulkner, Nathan Coulter-Nile
cricket

Cricket Australia name ODI, T20I squads for tour of India;...

Joe Root equals Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag to smash fifty-plus scores in 11 consecutive Tests
cricket

Joe Root equals Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag to smash fi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video