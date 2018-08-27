हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018

Hima Das eyeing 2020 Olympics after Silver medal in Asian Games 2018

Hima Das bagged silver medal in Women's 400m on Sunday.

Hima Das eyeing 2020 Olympics after Silver medal in Asian Games 2018
Image Courtesy: PTI

JAKARTA: Indian sprinter Hima Das, who bagged a silver medal in the women`s 400 m final at the ongoing 18th edition of the Asian Games, said she was hopeful of giving her best performance for India in the 2020 Olympics to be held in Tokyo.

Speaking to ANI, Das said, "I am satisfied with my performance. I don`t think about medals. I just think of bettering my own time. I am happy I was able to better my mark. I am also thinking about Olympics like other athletes, will try to perform best for India."

The Indian sprinter clocked 50.79 seconds to win the silver, behind Bahrain`s Salwa Naser who won the gold with a timing of 50.09 seconds. 

Elina Mikhina of Kazakhstan settled for the third spot as she clocked 52.63 seconds.

The 18-year-old, who had qualified for the final with a record time of 51.00 seconds on Saturday, bettered it again on Sunday.

India`s total medal tally at the prestigious tournament now stands at 36 with seven gold, 10 silver, and 19 bronze.

