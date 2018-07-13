हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hima Das

Hima Das scripts history in Indian athletics, WATCH her 'golden' run in Tampere

Image Credit: PTI

TAMPERE: Athlete Hima Das created history by winning the gold medal in the women's 400 meter event at the IAAF World U20 Championships in Finland's Tampere on Thursday.

Hima registered a time of 51.46 seconds in the final at the Ratina Stadium to become the first Indian athlete to win gold in a world championship across all age groups.

Andrea Miklos of Romania took silver with a personal best time of 52.07 seconds. Taylor Manson of the US registered 52.28 seconds to finish third.

WATCH sprinter Hima Das scripting history in Finland.

Hima had done well in the earlier rounds as well, winning Heat 4 with a time of 52.25 seconds. She emerged on top in the semi-finals as well, winning her race in 52.10 seconds.

Jisna Matthew, the other Indian in the fray, also showed early promise, winning Heat 5 with a time of 54.32 seconds. But the Kerala girl crashed out in the semi-finals, where she finished fifth with 53.86 seconds.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed sprinter Hima Das for her achievments.

"India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years," tweeted the Prime Minister.

President Kovind too lauded Das' unprecedented feat.

"Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India's first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons!" he wrote on Twitter. 

