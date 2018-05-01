Hockey: Harendra Singh appointed coach of India men, Sjoerd Marijne returns to coach women

Seven months on, Hockey India (HI) on Tuesday swapped the coaches of its men's and women's national teams - appointing Harendra Singh in charge of the men and sending Marijne back to coaching the women.

In September last year, Marijne shifted dugouts after HI named him as chief coach of India men after firing Roelant Oltmans, while Harendra was handed over the reins of the women's team.

Harendra, who led the Indian junior men's hockey team to win the World Cup in Lucknow back in 2016, helped India women finish a creditable fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Australia this year after winning the Asia Cup in Japan last year.

Marijne, meanwhile, also won the Asia Cup as chief coach of the men's team and added the Hockey World League bronze to his resume last December. Back coaching the women's team, his first assignment will be the Asian Champions Trophy in Korea starting May 13.

“Harendra Singh brings with himself a wealth of experience and has previously managed a lot of the men's team players during his stints in the Hockey India League and with the junior teams. Marijne's first stint with the women's team was a very successful one and we are sure he will continue to do well with this team as he has done in the past,” said Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed, Secretary General, Hockey India.

Both Marine and Harendra expressed their satisfaction on the new roles assigned to them.

“I'm excited to reunite with the women’s team and will look to focus building on the good form exhibited by the team in last six months as we look forward to the World Cup 2018,” said Marijne.

Harendra said: “It is an honour for me to now manage the Indian men’s hockey team. It has been a very satisfying journey with the Indian women’s hockey team and I would like to thank Hockey India for entrusting me with the new role as we prepare ourselves for a very important season ahead.”

Harendra's first assignment will be the Champions Trophy in Breda, Netherlands, this June.