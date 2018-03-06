Hockey India announces 20 campers each for junior men's, women's camps

Agra: Hockey India today announced a list of 20 players each for the junior men's and women's national camps to be conducted here as they prepare for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers.

The Qualifiers will be held in Bangkok between April 25-29.

These 20 campers will undergo close to seven weeks of laborious training under the guidance of their coaches.

The national camp is aimed at preparing these young players for the Youth Olympic Games Qualifiers.

The campers will be working hard on their technique, fitness, speed, agility, and skills, in order to be ready for the five-day Qualifiers which will be a tough test as the best teams from across Asia, will be taking part in the tournament.

The vision behind organising the national camp is to develop the players for the Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October 2018 as it will be the first time that India could take part in a hockey event at the Youth Olympic Games.

"After having analysed all the players from various states in the country at the 8th Hockey India Sub Junior National Championship (Men and Women), the selection committee has formed a group of 20 junior men's and 20 junior women's campers," said David John, Director High Performance, Hockey India.

Junior Men:

Goalkeepers: Sabyasachi Minz (Hockey Odisha), Tanuj Gulia (Hockey Haryana), Prashant Kumar Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh Hockey)

Defenders: Sukhjeet Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Akshay Avasthi (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Sanjay (Hockey Chandigarh)

Midfielders: Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem (Manipur Hockey), Yashdeep Siwach (Hockey Haryana), Maninder Singh (Hockey Chandigarh), Neeraj Kumar Waribam (Manipur Hockey), Bharat Thakur (Hockey Punjab)

Forwards: Sunny Malik (Hockey Haryana), Jai Prakash Patel (Steel Plant Sports Board), Mohd. Saif Khan (Sports Authority of India), Mohd. Alishan (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Shivam Anand (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Sudeep Chirmako (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha), Simranjot Singh (Hockey Punjab)

Junior Women:

Goalkeepers: Khushboo (Hockey Bhopal), Bichu Devi Kharibam (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy)

Defenders: Priyanka (Hockey Haryana), Salima Tete (Hockey Jharkhand), Ishika Choudhary (Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy), Neelam (Hockey Haryana)

Midfielders: Baljeet Kaur (Hockey Punjab), Jiwan Kishori Toppo (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha), Chetna Rathi (National Hockey Academy), Preeti (National Hockey Academy), Mitali (Hockey Punjab), Philicia Toppo (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha)

Forwards: Sangita Kumari (Hockey Jharkhand), Deepika Soreng (Hockey Jharkhand), Mumtaz Khan (Uttar Pradesh Hockey), Lal Rindiki (Hockey Mizoram), Reet (Hockey Haryana), Deepika (Hockey Haryana), Rutuja Pisal (Hockey Maharashtra), Rojita Kujur (Hockey Gangpur-Odisha).