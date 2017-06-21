close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being complacent in knock-outs

Ranked sixth in the world, India start as overwhelming favourites against the 14th placed Malaysia.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 17:41
Hockey India coach Roelant Oltmans warns team against being complacent in knock-outs

London: India's chief coach Roelant Oltmans has warned his team to guard against complacency when they take on Malaysia in the quarterfinal of the Hockey World League Semi-Final, here tomorrow.

Ranked sixth in the world, India start as overwhelming favourites against the 14th placed Malaysia but the 0-1 defeat against the same opponents last month in the Azlan Shah Cup Oltmans' men would be fresh in the minds of the Indians, going into tomorrow's game.

"We need to play with caution and give no room for mistakes because even a little bit of complacency in the knockout stage will put us out of the tournament," cautioned Oltmans.

"Malaysia is a good side and no opponent can be taken lightly."

He is pleased with the display of his strikers so far in the tournament, but the Dutchman said India need to improve with every game.

"This has been a good aspect for us with the team scoring some fantastic field goals and I am pleased with how the forwards have done so far.

"However, we must get better and better with each match and still there are some areas of concern such as starting well and starting consistently well," Oltmans said.

TAGS

Hockey IndiaRoelant OltmansIndian hockey coachHockey World League Semi-FinalNetherlandsMalaysia

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demand return of MS Dhoni as India captain
cricket

After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demand return of...

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pogba transfer
Football

FIFA clear Manchester United, target Juventus over Paul Pog...

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go head to head
Football

Confederations Cup 2017: Heavyweights Germany, Chile go hea...

Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eastbourne
Tennis

Out of sorts Novak Djokovic to warm-up for Wimbledon at Eas...

Anil Kumble&#039;s replacement to be announced before Sri Lanka tour: Rajeev Shukla
cricket

Anil Kumble's replacement to be announced before Sri L...

Rani Rampal to lead India at women&#039;s Hockey World League Semi-Final
Other Sports

Rani Rampal to lead India at women's Hockey World Leag...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video