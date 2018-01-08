Hockey: India exploring newer ways to score goals, says PR Sreejesh

Bengaluru: Having returned to the Indian hockey team, veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Monday said the team is exploring newer ways to score goals.

"I am happy to see my name in the (Indian team) list, and definitely I have been through a tough time for almost six months for recovery through rehabilitation programmes. It is a proud moment for me," he told reporters here.

"We are focusing on scoring goals. Also, working hard to achieve that in a new way," he added.

Sreejesh said he is seeking to regain the confidence of his teammates.

He said 2018 will be a big year for the team with three major events coming up, starting with the Commonwealth Games.

"We would also play the Asian Games and the World Cup," he added.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne said Sreejesh's comeback is good for the team as he is an experienced player.

"Of course, it is good for us that he (Sreejesh) is coming back. He is really an experienced player, but at the time when Sreejesh was not there, the other two goalies Suraj Karkera and Akash Chikte had their moments in his absence."

"Now, Krishan (Bahadur Pathak) gets an opportunity for New Zealand tour. So, we have four good goalies, which will be really nice competition between them," he added.

Captain Manpreet Singh said Sreejesh's presence is also important as he could pass on tips to the youngsters.