Hockey India files match fixing complaint against Pakistan: Report

New Delhi: The Hockey India on Thursday reportedly failed a complaint over match-fixing with Federation of International Hockey (FIH) against Pakistan Hockey Federation.

The report claimed that the complaint has been filed over the first match played against Pakistan in the World Hockey League Semi Final at London.

Hockey India files a complaint over match-fixing with Federation of International Hockey against Pakistan Hockey Federation. — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017

Complaint has been filed over the first match played against Pakistan in the World Hockey League Semi Final at London — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017

Played under the shadow of a more prominent fixture, that of a ICC Champions Trophy clash between the two sworn enemies at the same vicinity, the match failed to live up to the hype as India overwhelmed Pakistan. Together with that high-voltage cricket match, it was dubbed a 'Super Sunday'.

India thrashed their arch-rivals 7-1 on June 18 in a Pool B match with Harmanpreet Singh, Talwinder Singh and Akashdeep Singh scoring a brace each, while Pradeep Mor contributed with one goal.

The arch-rivals met again in the classification match on June 24, after their respective quarterfinal defeats, with India winning again, by a margin of 6-1

More to follow...