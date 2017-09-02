Hockey India sacks men's national team coach Roelant Oltmans

New Delhi: In a dramatic development, Hockey India has given Roelant Oltmans the marching orders. The 63-year-old Dutchman had been in the role of the head coach with the Indian men's hockey team. Australian David John who is currently the high performance director of the team will take charge as the interim coach.

The Indian team has had lukewarm performances at the international level in 2017 especially when compared to the progress made in 2016. It seems obvious that the sacking has happened because of the apparent under-performance.

Hockey India issued a press release which read, "Key decisions taken included Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans to step down. While Roelant Oltmans role as Chief Coach in improving the teams' overall fitness and cohesiveness has been appreciated, the results are what matter and the performance of the team has not been consistent or up to the desired levels."

Meanwhile, Harbinder Singh, the chief of the selection committee was quoted to be saying by PTI, "The Committee was convened since we are collectively not satisfied with the Indian Men's Hockey team's performance in 2016 and 2017 and feels that wins in Asia can't be a benchmark for success anymore.”

He further said, "We need to show results beyond intent in key international tournaments where the sporadic success over the last two years is more incidental than deliberate. To make results a reality, we need to make hard decisions for the greater good of the future of Hockey in India.”