Hockey India to advertise for new coach, Harendra could be the best applicant: David John

New Delhi: The process to find new coach for India's senior men's team may begin on Monday after David John confirmed that Hockey India (HI) is set to advertise for the post inviting applications.

The chief coach's position was vacated on Saturday after HI decided to end its four-year association with Roelant Oltmans.

HI's High Performance Director (HPD), David John, will lead the appointment process and double up as the team's coach in the interim.

Talking to Zee Media, John hinted that Junior World Cup winning-coach Harendra Singh could be the frontrunner if he opts to apply, while admitting that there isn't much time left to fill the position with big tournaments lined up, starting this October with the Asia Cup.

"Hockey India is likely to advertise for the position today (Monday) and then we will see at the applications. Most of the countries have hired coaches until the next Olympics, so I'm not sure who all will be available. So we'll have to act fast," the HPD said talking to Zee Media.

India may not have to look beyond Harendra, who is almost certain to throw his hat in the ring, especially after missing out on the coaching job of junior men's team, which is now under their new coach Jude Felix.

"Harendra could be the best applicant for the job, but I will have to go through all the applications. He knows the boys well and has worked with them, it always helps," John said.

Earlier in the year, Harendra missed applying for the post of junior India coach in the middle of a misunderstanding. His visit to Oman ended in news of him taking a coaching role with the Oman team; however, Harendra refuted those reports as mere rumours. By the time he cleared the air, the last date of filing applications was over.

Interestingly, it was outgoing coach Oltmans who sent an SMS to Harendra upon his return from Oman, congratulating him for his new job. But Harry, laughed it off.

There were alleged differences between Oltmans and Harendra after the former almost hijacked India's Junior World Cup campaign by deciding to join the team in the dugout throughout the tournament and then take credit for the achievement.