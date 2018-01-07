Hockey players aghast at living conditions in senior Nationals

Imphal: Teams arrived here to participate in the 8th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship (B Division) have complained of inadequate facilities provided to them by the sports authorities and lamented that they have not been provided with blankets, adequate food or proper toilet facilities.

Carappa, a player from Bangalore, said, "It is very cold here. We need thick blankets and hot water to take bath. Players are getting sick due to this. Earlier, when we had played other nationals, we had all the facilities".

"It is difficult to play in such conditions. We expect the authorities to make all the arrangements to be a little more comfortable", he added.

Elena Norman, the CEO of Hockey India, has assured that the authorities will look into the matter and will rectify the problems.

"We have done the assessment and there are some areas of improvement required which is being addressed by the organising committee and state officials. We have been assured that it will be rectified," Norman said.

However, Praveen Singh, Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Director, said that the players had some confusion initially regarding the facilities and the matter has been sorted now.

"When players arrived, they saw unused areas in the hostel and assumed those are for their use. Things were sorted when they saw the designated rooms. We have provided heaters, blankets, carpets and mattresses. They're comfortable now," Singh said.