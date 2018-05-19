Honey Baisoya lies 26th after Asia Pacific Classic Round 3 in China

Henan (China): Honey Baisoya was unable to cash in on a fine start in the third round of the USD 300,000 Asia-Pacific Classic and was lying 26th on Saturday.

The young Indian carded an even par 72 and is now 4-under 212 and tied-26th, three places below where he was a round earlier.

The other Indian, S Chikkarangappa (73), who made the cut, was lying T-50 at even par 216.

John Catlin of the US stayed on course to win his maiden Asian Tour title after carding a three-under-par 69.

He had six birdies against three bogeys to lead with a 13-under-par 203 total at the St Andrews Golf Club. Adam Blyth of Australia was just a shot behind the leader after signing a 68.

Baisoya had three birdies in his first five holes and seemed to make good headway. A bogey on seventh followed by five pars and a birdie saw him at 3-under through 13 holes. But he then bogeyed 14th, 17th and 18th and disappointingly dropped down. Chikka had two birdies against three bogeys.

Japan's Shohei Hasegawa finished the day in lone third place on a 206 total. He had four birdies against a lone bogey on hole 14.

Local favourite Xiao Bowen continued to play well on home soil as he carded a 69 to keep pace with the leaders. He was in tied-fourth with Englishman Callum Tarren and Australian Jack Wilson as seven golfers were in tied-seventh, five shots off the lead.