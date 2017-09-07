close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India to take on Australia in their Hockey World League Final opener

India have the home advantage but have been placed in a tough group which includes world champions Australia, heavyweight Germany, and England. The tournament will be played from December 1 to 10.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 16:47
India to take on Australia in their Hockey World League Final opener

New Delhi: The schedule for the upcoming Hockey World League final has been announced. The tournament will take place in India in the month of December. Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Orissa, will host the tourney.

India have the home advantage but have been placed in a tough group which includes world champions Australia, heavyweight Germany, and England. The tournament will be played from December 1 to 10.

India will face Australia in their campaign opener. After taking on the Kookaburras on December 1, India will face England on December 2 and Germany on December 4.

European rivals Germany and England will get the event off to a flier before the India-Australia duel. Pool A, meanwhile, consists of Olympic champions Argentina, European champions Netherlands and Olympic silver medallists Belgium and Spain.

In what is being billed as 'Super Saturday', December 2 is set to be a thriller with some eagerly anticipated matches scheduled. A rerun of the 2016 Olympic gold medal match between Argentina and Belgium will get the day underway in a match that is bound to rekindle some fond memories from that special night in Rio just over a year ago.

The Pool stages will run from December 1-5 and will be followed by the quarter-finals on December 6-7. Following the classification matches, the semi-finals will take place over the next two days before the bronze medal match and the Final on December 10. (With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Indian hockey teamWorld Hockey League FinalAustralia

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 7: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 7: Live streaming, live...

ICC Test Team Rankings: Australia slip one place after 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh, India continue on top
cricket

ICC Test Team Rankings: Australia slip one place after 1-1...

US Open 2017, Day 11: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST
Tennis

US Open 2017, Day 11: Live streaming, live telecast, time i...

Nathan Lyon leapfrogs Ravichandran Ashwin to become leading wicket-taker in Test cricket
cricket

Nathan Lyon leapfrogs Ravichandran Ashwin to become leading...

BAN vs AUS: Nathan Lyon inspires Australia to seven-wicket victory in 2nd Test; series ends level 1-1
cricket

BAN vs AUS: Nathan Lyon inspires Australia to seven-wicket...

Premier Futsal: Telugu Tigers rope in former Barcelona man Deco for new season
Football

Premier Futsal: Telugu Tigers rope in former Barcelona man...

Australian media questions if Shakib Al Hasan was ball tampering
cricket

Australian media questions if Shakib Al Hasan was ball tamp...

Watch: Bangladesh&#039;s Nasir Hossain gives a unique send-off to Pat Cummins
cricket

Watch: Bangladesh's Nasir Hossain gives a unique send-...

Mitchell Starc set to lead Australia’s attack in Ashes
cricket

Mitchell Starc set to lead Australia’s attack in Ashes

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video