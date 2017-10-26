Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

How Lewis Hamilton can win fourth F1 Championship

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 08:52 AM IST
Comments |
How Lewis Hamilton can win fourth F1 Championship
Lewis Hamilton (Reuters)

Lewis Hamilton can clinch his fourth world drivers' championship title at this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

AFP Sport looks at how the British driver can seal the deal:

- Hamilton has to score nine points, the equivalent of any top-five finish, to make it a mathematical certainty, even if rival Sebastian Vettel wins the race.

- If the four-time champion German finishes second for Ferrari, Hamilton only needs a top-nine finish in his Mercedes to claim the title.

- If Vettel is third, or worse, in the race then Hamilton will be champion even if he fails to finish.

Tags:
Lewis HamiltonMercedesSebastian VettelFerrariF1Formula OneMotor racingmotorsports
Next
Story

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers step up efforts to counter ticket scalping

Trending