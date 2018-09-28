हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HRD Ministry's decision to make sports mandatory a welcome move: Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rathore lauded the country's sportspersons for their attitude and confidence at the world stage

Image Courtesy: PTI

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore welcomed the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry's decision to make sports mandatory and said that India can be the world leader by 2025.

While speaking at the 113th annual session of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rathore lauded the country's sportspersons for their attitude and confidence at the world stage.

"No government alone can do it. It's a collective effort," he stressed.

Citing examples of sportspersons who have done well, he said that they have an attitude which he has not seen before. Hima Das, Swapna Burman, Sushil Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, all are from the most humble backgrounds, he added.

"These are amazing examples of a country where people who had nothing have succeeded because there is tremendous hunger in them to achieve," the Sports minister said.

"I am really proud that we have been able to take sports to the grassroots and elitist level. Believe me, I have never seen the kind of confidence and champion-like attitude that is so remarkably displayed in our athletes these days. Youngsters are not just going and representing India in international platforms but claiming gold medals. This attitude is so new and fantastic," 

Rathore also stressed on how education is not just limited to classrooms.

"Recently, the education minister said that they will reduce the syllabus by about 50 per cent and are going to make sports mandatory. That's a welcome move. Even our prime minister says 'jo khelega, woh khilega," he said.

"Education is just not related to classrooms. There is a lot of it out in the playground," Rathore said.

