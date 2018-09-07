Hriday Hazarika wins gold in 10m Air Rifle Men's Category (Junior) at World Shooting Championship

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hriday Hazarika wins gold in 10m Air Rifle Men&#039;s Category (Junior) at World Shooting Championship

New Delhi: Indian shooter Hriday Hazarika won a gold medal on Friday in 10m Air rifle on men's category (junior) at the World Shooting Championship in South Korea's Changwon.

Hazarika was the only Indian to qualify for the final with a score of 627.3. He was in a tie with Iran's Mohammed Amir Nekounam on 250.1 once the field was pruned to the regulation top eight.

The 17-year-old Indian shooter, however, claimed the top honours after prevailing in a shoot-off at the prestigious International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) tournament.

Russia's Grigorii Shamakov bagged the bronze with a score of 228.6 in the final.

The Indian team, comprising Hazarika, Divyansh Panwar and Arjun Babuta, finished fourth with a combined total of 1872.3. 

There was a disappointment for the country in the senior men's 50m rifle three position competition as none of the Indians in fray managed to make the cut for the finals.

Asian Games silver-medallist Sanjeev Rajput was the lowest placed Indian at 58th with a score of 1158.

Swapnil Kusale was 55th with a score of 1161 while Akhil Sheoran took the 44th position with 1167. 

The Indian team, comprising the trio, ended 11th with a total of 3503.

(With inputs from agencies)

