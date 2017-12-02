HWL 2017 Final: India arrive ‘too’ late against England, lose 2-3

A shoddy India left it too late in the day in a Pool B match of the Hockey World League (HWL) Final against England in Bhubaneswar on Saturday and lost 2-3, after drawing their opening match of the tournament against Australia. (AS IT HAPPENED)

A soft defensive lapse by Harmanpreet Singh highlighted India’s play as the hosts failed to arrive in the first three quarters, at the end of which England led 2-0.

Akashdeep Singh (47th minute) and Rupinder Pal Singh (50th) drew India level, lifting spirits and voices of the packed Kalinga Stadium. But Sam Ward came back to score his second goal (43rd and 57th) with three minutes to full-time, which sealed the deal in visitors’ favour.

The defeat means India slip to the last position in Pool B with just one point. However, it doesn’t hurt their chances of progressing as the format ensures all eight teams play the quarterfinals.

India have a rest day on Sunday and play their last pool game on Monday against Germany.