HWL 2017 Final: India impress in 1-1 draw with Australia

On a better 'finishing' day, either of India or Australia could have won on the opening day of the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar, but as things panned out at the Kalinga Stadium, it was a day of missed chances but the hosts managed to hold the defending champions to a 1-1 draw. (AS IT HAPPENED)

India would rue the two clear chances missed by Gurjant Singh in the opening minutes of the match and the four penalty corners they squandered, but getting a point out of a tough campaign opener should be okay to stomach for coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Manpreet Singh, who made his 200th international appearance.

Experienced striker Akashdeep Singh also had an off day missing on a number of scoring opportunities.

The two goals in the match came in the second quarter in back-to-back minutes. First a brilliant triangular passing between Manpreet, Lalit Upadhyay and Mandeep helped India go 1-0 up in the 20th minute, as Mandeep finished a brilliant move.

But Jeremy Hayward equalised for the visitors the very next minute (21st), beating goalkeeper Akash Chikte to his right with a grounded flick off the second Aussie penalty corner. They too squadered three of their four PCs to let scoring opportunities slip.

India next play England on Saturday in their second Pool B match.