HWL 2017 Final: India out of form but not out of it

The last time Bhubaneswar saw international hockey was at the 2014 Champions Trophy. Germany won that tournament, but that’s not the complete story. They ended pool stage at the bottom of the pack and then swept the knockouts to lift the trophy. India’s tale at the ongoing Hockey World League (HWL) Final in the Odisha capital is following a similar script: out of form but not out of it.

The league stage in the eight-team tournament ensures every team plays the quarter-finals. From there on, it’s about having three good matches to win the trophy. But what pans out in the three preceding pool fixtures does paint a picture.

To call India’s performance below-par will be an understatement. After a fighting draw against Australia, the team’s graph plunged in defeats against England (2-3) and Germany (0-2).

STORY SO FAR

Let’s look at some of the numbers in the two defeats.

India had 19 shots at goal in total, of which seven were penalty corners (PC). The team scored two goals and conceded five.

Observing the conversion rate from the above chances – 1/12 off-field play and 1/7 off PCs, the stats show both attack and defence in poor light.

Rupinder Pal Singh has looked rusty in his comeback and his fellow young dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh unconvincing. The understudy PC specialists in the squad – Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas – haven’t been tested, which has flummoxed many.

In the middle, playmaker and captain Manpreet Singh’s form has dipped after he completed his 200 caps in an impressive show against Australia.

The frontline hasn’t seen seniors Akashdeep Singh and SV Sunil leading by example. Akashdeep has so far had a tournament of near misses, while Sunil has at best been a flash in the pan.

Junior World Cup-winner Gurjant Singh hasn't recovered from the setback of missing two open chances in the first match against Australia and Mandeep Singh has failed to beat the trap of man-to-man marking that teams have successfully deployed to check Indian attacks.

But observant eyes, especially of experts like Olympian Jagbir Singh who is also the government-appointed observer for hockey, read the game and a team’s progress differently.

THE ANALYSIS

“Despite the performance, I feel there is not much difference between India and the other teams in the tournament,” Jagbir said talking to Zee Media.

But if that’s the case, it certainly does not show in the results, which pushed India to bottom of Pool B with just a point from a draw.

“The difference is they are converting, we are not. Otherwise, we have matched every opposition in terms of PCs, circle penetrations, etc,” the former striker explained.

However, the hosts were clearly out-thought by Germany, who studied India’s counter-attacking strategy, kept ball possession and cut down space to move in the midfield with man-to-man marking.

sure, coach Sjoerd Marijne would have figured that out but there didn’t seem to be any change in tactics, which was hard to stomach, and India kept looking for counters that provide futile.

Jagbir agreed in his explanation.

“Indian players are dangerous when they have the ball, especially on turnovers. So the Germans denied them the ball by keeping possession, and they isolated our attacking line. Germany used the same tactics as England’s, especially man-to-man marking,” the 52-year, who is employed with Air India, said.

“We still have a lot to learn, which we should accept. It’s a never-ending process but it’s high time now that mistakes are not repeated. You can’t always say you will improve in the next match.”

Jagbir, however, defended Marijne for giving a scratchy Rupinder more chances to take the penalty corners India earned.

The tall defender is making a comeback after five months, recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered before the HWL Semifinals in London this June.

“The coach would have thought that one of his key players has returned, so he should get him back in the groove as soon as possible,” Jagbir reasoned. “This is why he has given Rupinder more chances.”

WHAT TO EXPECT IN QUARTERS

Belgium are likely to be India's opponents as toppers of Pool A that sees the last round of matches played out on Tuesday.

India last played Belgium in two matches on the European tour that preceded the Asia Cup and lost on both occasions, 1-3 and 0-1.

But an optimistic Jagbir put his trust in this team that he feels “never gives up”.

“The most heartening thing about this team is that it does not give up, just like we came back against England (to make it 2-2 before losing 2-3),” Jagbir reckoned.

“It’s about playing your cards in a planned and proper way. So they can surprise us and have the capability.

“I will stick my neck out and say that.”