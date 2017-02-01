'In life things happen': Usain Bolt after losing 2008 Olympics relay gold
The 100 metre world record holder will lead a team of All Stars at the Nitro Athletic Series in Melbourne starting Saturday.
Sydney: Jamaican sprint star Usain Bolt has moved on quickly from the loss of a gold medal from his Olympic trove, preferring to focus on future success.
Touching down in Australia Wednesday before an international athletics meet, Bolt remained philosophical about surrendering one of his nine gold medals.
"Initially I was disappointed of course, but in life things happen," he was quoted by Fairfax media as saying.
Last week Bolt handed back a gold medal he won in the 4x100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games after his relay teammate Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance.
"I am not sad, I am waiting to see what Nesta is going to do, if he is going to appeal. I have given up my medal but I am concentrating (on the Nitro Athletics Series) now."
The 100 metre world record holder will lead a team of All Stars against teams from Australia, China, Japan, England and New Zealand at the Nitro Athletic Series in Melbourne starting Saturday.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Budget 2017: Here are the key highlights
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!