close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Independence Day special: India’s best sporting moments in last 70 years

While India have a long way to go before they can be classified as a sporting giant, there have been some beautiful moments to be proud of. Here is our pick of some of the finest.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 10:19
Independence Day special: India’s best sporting moments in last 70 years
Twitter/ KreedOn

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017. When you look back at these past 70 years of the country as a young, independent nation from the sporting point of view, you find that there has been a lot of movement in the right direction.

While India have a long way to go before they can be classified as a sporting giant, there have been some beautiful moments to be proud of. Here is our pick of some of the finest.

Abinav Bindra’s gold at 2008 Olympics: There is nothing that can top this, at least not in recent years. It remains till date India’s only individual Olympic gold.

1983 Cricket World Cup win: Cricket has been India’s only essential sport in the modern era and there is nothing that beats this victory in the nation’s history in the gentleman’s game.

Image: Twitter/ Shiva

1948 hockey Olympic gold: India won eight Olympic golds in the sport but this was its first as an independent nation. It was the fourth hockey gold for India at the Olympics overall.

Prakash Padukone winning All England Open in 1980: This man was the pioneer and he won in 1980 what was and is called the Wimbledon of badminton.

Image: Twitter/ The Lay Opinion

1962 Asian Games football gold: India’s best moment in the world’s most popular sport. The country never saw the same heights in the sport again.

TAGS

abhinav bindraCricket World CupIndependence DayPrakash Padukone

From Zee News

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 15: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 15: Details of LIVE streami...

Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Independence Day wishes
Other Sports

Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza and other sports stars give Indep...

Shahid Afridi wishes India on I-Day, bats for peace, tolerance, love
cricket

Shahid Afridi wishes India on I-Day, bats for peace, tolera...

Returning to No. 1 position is very special: Rafael Nadal
Tennis

Returning to No. 1 position is very special: Rafael Nadal

India Test series was the worst of my career, says Dinesh Chandimal
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India Test series was the worst of my career, says Dinesh C...

Team India consolidate No. 1 position in ICC Test rankings after Sri Lanka clean sweep
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Team India consolidate No. 1 position in ICC Test rankings...

WATCH: Hardik Pandya reveals the reason behind Team India&#039;s &#039;V-sign&#039; celebrations
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Hardik Pandya reveals the reason behind Team India...

Roger Federer withdraws from Cincinnati Open; Rafael Nadal to become World No 1
Tennis

Roger Federer withdraws from Cincinnati Open; Rafael Nadal...

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s dance moves at post-match presentation ceremony
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dance moves at post-match pres...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video