Independence Day special: India’s best sporting moments in last 70 years

New Delhi: India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day on August 15, 2017. When you look back at these past 70 years of the country as a young, independent nation from the sporting point of view, you find that there has been a lot of movement in the right direction.

While India have a long way to go before they can be classified as a sporting giant, there have been some beautiful moments to be proud of. Here is our pick of some of the finest.

Abinav Bindra’s gold at 2008 Olympics: There is nothing that can top this, at least not in recent years. It remains till date India’s only individual Olympic gold.

1983 Cricket World Cup win: Cricket has been India’s only essential sport in the modern era and there is nothing that beats this victory in the nation’s history in the gentleman’s game.

Image: Twitter/ Shiva

1948 hockey Olympic gold: India won eight Olympic golds in the sport but this was its first as an independent nation. It was the fourth hockey gold for India at the Olympics overall.

Prakash Padukone winning All England Open in 1980: This man was the pioneer and he won in 1980 what was and is called the Wimbledon of badminton.

Image: Twitter/ The Lay Opinion

1962 Asian Games football gold: India’s best moment in the world’s most popular sport. The country never saw the same heights in the sport again.