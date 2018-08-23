हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asian Games 2018

India's golden run in Asian Games Kabaddi comes to an end, team settles for Bronze

Seven-time Asian Games Kabaddi Gold medallist India suffered a huge upset losing to Iran in the Asian Games 2018 semi-finals on Thursday to bring an end to their golden run in the event.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@IndiaKabaddi

Seven-time Asian Games Kabaddi Gold medallist India suffered a huge upset losing to Iran in the Asian Games 2018 semi-finals on Thursday to bring an end to their golden run in the event.

India lost 18-27 in Men's Kabaddi semi-final to Iran to settle for Bronze along with Pakistan which lost to Korea 24-27.

India has been winning the Kabaddi gold since the game was introduced in Asian Games in 1990, Beijing.

India's gold-run started when it won against Bangladesh at Beijing and continued till the 2014 Games at Incheon where it registered a close win over Iran.  

India had finished second in the group stage after a loss to South Korea.

India's opponent in the Asian Games at the previous matches have been Bangladesh (1990, 1994, 2002), Pakistan (1998, 2006) and Iran (2010, 2014). 

