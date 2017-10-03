close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India A beat ACT 2-0 in Australian Hockey League, progress to next round

Affan Yousuf (5th minute) and Armaan Qureshi (46th) scored the goals for India A.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 17:42

Perth: India A defeated Australian Capital Territory (ACT) 2-0 in their final Pool B match to progress to the next round of the 2017 men's Australian Hockey League (AHL), here on Tuesday.

Affan Yousuf (5th minute) and Armaan Qureshi (46th) scored the goals for India A.

India started the match aggressively as they dished out attacking hockey in the early stages that led to Affan scoring a fine field goal in the fifth minute to give the lead to the visitors.

India's defensive line maintained their shape throughout the first two quarters as they managed to maintain their slender lead at half-time. ACT went on to waste several chances in the first three quarters and India took advantage of the same.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the visitors produced entertaining hockey with some slick passing that saw Armaan scoring India's second field goal of the match in the 46th minute to make it 2-0 in their favour.

ACT tried to pull things back after going behind twice in the match, but they were up against a resolute Indian defence.

A strong performance from the defence meant that India progressed to the next round of the tournament and remain in the hunt to win the trophy, accumulating seven points with two wins, one draw and a loss from their four Pool B games. 

TAGS

IndiaIndia AhockeyAustralian Hockey LeagueAHLAustralian Capital Territory

From Zee News

FIFA U-17 WC &#039;good chance for India to prove mettle&#039;: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Football

FIFA U-17 WC 'good chance for India to prove mettle...

India A trounce New Zealand A by an innings to claim series 2-0
cricket

India A trounce New Zealand A by an innings to claim series...

Kuldeep Yadav&#039;s accuracy remains one of his biggest strengths, says Brad Hogg
cricket

Kuldeep Yadav's accuracy remains one of his biggest st...

Watch: Rohit Sharma interviews Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav about dream dates, favourite actresses
cricket

Watch: Rohit Sharma interviews Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Ya...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sacrifices made will be rewarded, says India goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sacrifices made will be rewarded, says...

Wales forward Gareth Bale ruled out of World Cup qualifiers
Football

Wales forward Gareth Bale ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Mussoorie property of Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s friend partly demolished for illegal construction
cricket

Mussoorie property of Sachin Tendulkar's friend partly...

Australia &#039;bit scared&#039; of India, says coach David Saker
cricket

Australia 'bit scared' of India, says coach David...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Know Team India and five key players
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Know Team India and five key players

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video