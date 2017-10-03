close
India A women's team beat Tasmania 1-0 in Australian Hockey League

Sangita Kumari scored the winner as the visitors registered their first victory of the 2017 AHL in Perth on Tuesday.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 19:28

Perth: Sangita Kumari scored the winner as India A women's team beat Tasmania 1-0 to register their first victory at the 2017 Australian Hockey League (AHL) here on Tuesday. Sangita scored the winner in the 19th minute to hand India their maiden win in Pool B.

The Indian eves got off to a good start as they controlled the play in midfield throughout the first quarter that remained goal-less

At the start of the second quarter, the visitors pulled off a beautiful move that was finished by Sangita in the 19th minute as she deceived Tasmania's goalkeeper Ruby-Rose Haywood to hand India the lead.

It was a rough third quarter as both the sides made some strong tackles that resulted in a yellow card each for both teams.

Tasmania tried to breach India's defence but could not succeed as the visitors put up a spirited display. India enjoyed their one-goal lead for the rest of the match and made several efforts to deny Tasmanians the chance to equalise.

The visitors put up a strong fight in the fourth quarter to held onto their lead and win the match by a solitary goal.

It was India's first win of the AHL and the team will now progress to the next round of the tournament to play classification matches as they finished fourth in Pool B with three points.

India will now play Western Australia on Thursday. 

hockeyIndian Hockeywomen's hockeyAustralian Hockey LeagueAHL 2017

