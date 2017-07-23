close
India end campaign with five medals in World Para Athletics

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 19:10

London: India ended their World Para Athletics Championship campaign with five medals, including a gold, here on Sunday.

India won a silver and a bronze in the men's T-42 category high jump event through Sharad Kumar and Varun Singh Bhati respectively.

Kumar cleared a personal best height of 1.84m to win the silver ahead of Bhati who had a best effort of 1.77m, last night.

The gold medal in the event was won by United States' Sam Grewe, who cleared a height of 1.86m.

Bhati had won a bronze in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

India collected five medals with a gold, two silver and two bronze medals to finish outside top-30 in the medal standings.

Another Rio Paralympics medallist Deepa Malik, however, finished sixth in women's shot put F-53 category with a best effort of 4.20m.

On the final day today, Jayanti Behera finished sixth in women's 400m T-47 with a time of 1 minute and 3.49 seconds.

In men's discus throw F-46 final, Rohit Kumar missed out on a medal as he finished fourth with a best effort of 46.50m.

Sundar Gurjar had clinched the lone gold for India in men's javelin throw F-46, while Amit Kumar Saroha and Karam Jyoti had won a silver and a bronze in men's club throw F-51 and women's discus throw F-55 respectively.

India were represented by 29 para-athletes, including five women.

