India finish with three gold, two bronze in Asia Cup Archery

Promila Daimary won a second individual gold medal for India as the junior archers bagged three gold and two bronze medals to finish their Asia Cup Archery Stage 1 campaign on a high on Thursday.

PTI| Updated: Mar 08, 2018, 19:52 PM IST
Bangkok: Promila Daimary won a second individual gold medal for India as the junior archers bagged three gold and two bronze medals to finish their Asia Cup Archery Stage 1 campaign on a high on Thursday.

On the final day here, Indian trio of Akash, Gora Ho and Gaurav Lambe defeated Mongolia's Adiyasuren Baasankhuu, Otgonbold Baatarkhuyag and Gantugs Jantsan 27-26 in the tie-breaker to clinch the third gold.

Earlier Promila Daimary defeated Natalia Erdynieva of Russia 7-3 to win a gold in the women's recurve individual where India also bagged bronze through Madhu Vedwan.

Madhu Vedwan pipped Altangerel Enkhtuya of Mongolia 6-5 in the shoot-off (9-8) after being locked 5-all for the bronze.

India had bagged a gold in the women's compound individual section where Muskan Kirar prevailed over Nadhirah Zakaria Sazatul of Malaysia 139-136 on Wednesday.

Muskan also ended up pocketing a second medal in the form of bronze when she along with Divya Dhayal and Mrinal Hiwrale defeated their Indonesian opponents -- Sri Ranti, Dellie Threesyadinda, Nina Bonita Pereira Yurike -- 227-221 in the third-place playoff.

In the semifinals, India had lost to eventual gold medalists Vietnam 224-227.

In the compound men's team, India's Gurjatinder Singh, Mayank Rawat and Aman Saini narrowly lost a bronze going down to Indonesia's Yoke Rizaldi Akbar, M Rindardo, Prima Wisnu Wardhana 229-230 in the third-place playoff.

India's Aman Saini and Divya lost the compound mixed team bronze playoff to their Indonesians counterparts in the tie-break after they were locked 152-all.

Tags:
Promila DaimaryAsia Cup ArcheryBangkokAkashGora Ho and Gaurav Lambe
