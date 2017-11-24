India men seeded eighth in World Team Squash Championship

Chennai: A four-member Indian team will be vying for honours in the WSF-Men's World Team Squash Championship to be held in Marseille, France, from November 27 to December 3.

The team, comprising the top four players in terms of world rankings - Saurav Ghosal, Vikram Malhotra, Harinder Pal Sandhu and Mahesh Mangaonkar - left for France on Friday.

India is seeded eighth and is in Pool 'H' with Malaysia and Austria, said an SRFI press note.

The squad has its task cut out if it has to qualify for the pre-quarterfinal where its potential rival could be Scotland, which is no easy customer, according to national coach Cyrus Poncha, who is accompanying the team.

"The first aim is to top the pool," he said.

A total of 24 nations are taking part in the championship, including debutants Iraq and Jamaica. They have been placed in eight groups. The top two from each group progress to the pre-quarterfinal round.

In the previous edition, England had emerged the winner beating Egypt.