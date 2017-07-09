close
India pull out of Hockey Pro League, replacement to be named

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 10:58
New Delhi: In a dramatic development in Indian sport, India have decided to pull out of the Hockey Pro League. It is big considering that the tournament is being pitched as the biggest after the World Cup and the Olympics. The tournament is yet to make its debut and will have the first edition only in 2019.

It seems that all is not well with Hockey India and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) which has eventually resulted in this pull out. Soon a replacement for India will also be named. It must be noted that the pull out has happened in both the men’s, as well as the women’s section.

FIH released a statement for the media which read, “FIH has received confirmation from Hockey India that they have withdrawn from the Hockey Pro League. Whilst we regret Hockey India’s decision not to be involved in this exciting new global League, we have replacement teams available following an application process which was oversubscribed.”

The statement further added, “Our Event Portfolio Implementation Panel will convene a meeting to discuss the practical implications of a team withdrawal including formally inviting replacement teams to participate in the men’s and women’s League.”

There were nine teams in both the men’s, as well as the women’s section that were slated to take part in the league in two years time.

TAGS

Hockey Pro LeaguehockeyIndian hockey teamHockey IndiaFIH

