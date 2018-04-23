India return with 10 gold medals from South Asian Senior Judo Championship

Indian Judokas returned with 10 golds and three bronze medals from the 8th South Asian Senior Judo Championships which was held at Lalitpur, Nepal from April 20 to 22.

All seven Indian women won gold medals, while three men out of six bagged the yellow metal at the continental level judo event.

Women judokas Likmabam Shushila Devi (48kg), Thoudam Kalpana Devi (52Kg), Angom Anita Chanu (57Kg), Huidrom Sunibala Devi (63Kg), Garima Chaudhary (70Kg), Chongtham Jina Devi (78Kg) and Tulika Maan (78kg) won the gold medal.

Among the men, Vijay Kumar Yadav (60Kg), Ajay Yadav (73Kg) and Divesh (81Kg) won the yellow metal, while Ankit Bisht (66kg), Jobandeep Singh (90kg) and Udayvir Singh (100kg) bagged the bronze medals.

Vijay Patil and Khumujam Tombi Devi had accompanied the team as coaches while Amarjit Sharma was the Team Manager.

In the last South Asia Judo Championships in 2014, India had won 10 gold, one silver and a bronze medal.