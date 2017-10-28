India thrash Singapore 10-0 in Women's Asia Cup hockey opener

Kakamigahara: Indian eves got off to a roaring start at the Women's Asia Cup 2017 with a dominating 10-0 victory over Singapore on Saturday.

Navneet Kaur (3rd & 41st minutes), Rani (15th & 18th) and Navjot Kaur (30th & 50th) netted the ball twice, while Lalremsiami (18th), Deep Grace Ekka (25th), Gurjit Kaur (41st) and Sonika (45th) scored once each to ensure India notched up winning points in their opening match of Pool A.

India began with positive intent by attacking Singapore's circle constantly, looking for an opportunity to score.

The effort worked as the team won back-to-back penalty corners in the first quarter. Though the first PC was saved by Singapore goalkeeper Felissa Lai, it hardly dented India's spirit as they were precise in their counter.

It was Navneet and Rani's goals in the 3rd and 15th minute that gave India a 2-0 lead in the first quarter itself.

India continued their fine run in the second quarter as well, adding four more goals, to go into the 10-minute half- time break with an imposing 6-0 lead.

After Grace scored off a PC in the 25th minute, drag-flicker Gurjit was fierce in her strike to score India's seventh goal through another PC in the 41st minute.

India stayed resolute as they continued to put pressure on Singapore's defense, pumping two more goals in the third quarter through Navneet and Sonika.

The final 15 minutes saw India win back-to-back PCs but Singapore defense averted conceding goals.

However, a quick-thinking Navjot scored a field goal in the 50th minute to earn her team a 10-0 lead.

India's defense, meanwhile, put up a strong display throughout the match.

Earlier in the day, China beat Malaysia 5-4 in a closely fought encounter.