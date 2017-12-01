India vs Australia, Hockey World League Final: Live Streaming, TV Guide, Date, Time, Venue

New Delhi: An Asian powerhouse for a while now, India will aim to make a mark at the global stage when they host the creme de la creme of international hockey for the third and final edition of the World League Final.

India will open their campaign in the elite HWL Final against world champions and title holders Australia in Pool B.

Against world no. 2 Australia, India have had limited success in recent times. India have lost to the Kookaburras in the Champions Trophy, Azlan Shah and Commonwealth Games in the last few years.

And it would be a Herculean task to upstage the mighty Australians in the opening game of the eight-nation tournament featuring all the top teams of the world.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

Date: December 1, 2017

Time: 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

TV listing: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: Hotstar

Squads

INDIA: 1-Harmanpreet Singh, 2-Akash Chikte (GK), 3-Rupinder Pal Singh, 5-Kothajit Khadangbam, 7-Manpreet Singh (C), 9-Gurjant Singh, 11-Mandeep Singh, 12-Dipsen Tirkey, 13 - Suraj Karkera (GK), 14-Lalit Upadhyay, 15- SK Uthappa, 17- Sumit, 18-Amit Rohidas, 22-Varun Kumar, 24-SV Sunil, 26-Birendra Lakra, 27-Akashdeep Singh, 29-Chinglensana Kangujam

AUSTRALIA: 1-Lachlan Sharp, 4-Jake Harvie, 5-Tom Wickham, 6-Matt Dawson, 7-Jeremy Edwards, 8-Tristan Clemons (GK), 9-Mark Knowles (C), 11- Eddie Ockenden, 12-Jake Whetton, 13-Blake Govers, 14-Aaron Kleinschmidt, 17-Aran Zaleski, 18-Tristan White, 20-Matthew Swann, 23-Daniel Beale, 24-Tyler Lovell (GK), 26-Dylan Wotherspoon, 32-Jeremy Hayward