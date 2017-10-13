India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Hockey 2017: Live streaming, TV listings, time, date, venue, India squad
New Delhi: Favourites India take on hosts Bangladesh in their Group A men's Asia Cup hockey tournament on Friday in Dhaka.
India beat Japan 5-1 in the tournament opener, and Manpreet Singh & Co will look for their second consecutive win today.
Here's everything you need to know about the match:
Date: 13th October, 2017
Time: 5:00 PM
Venue: Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka
FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar
Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit
Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh
TV Listings:
India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD
Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD
Pakistan: TV: PTV
Japan: TV: TV Tokyo
Live Streaming: Hotstar