India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Hockey Asia Cup 2017: Uphill task for the hosts in Dhaka

Hello and welcome to the live updates from 10th men's hockey Asia Cup in Dhaka, where continent giants India take on minnows Bangladesh in a Pool A match

First Quarter (IND 0 - 0 BAN)

4th min: Crowd Goal! A Bangladesh centre-in from right deflects off Harmanpreet's stick into the goal, but the rule says the hit should come from inside the circle.

3rd min: Sunil with the first shot at goal for India, but the Bangladesh goalie gets his left glove up in time to block it.

2nd min: Bangaldesh have begun on a sprightly note with the crowd behind them.

4:55 p.m. The hosts were hammered 7-0 by Pakistan in their first match, while India thrashed the Japanese 5-1. It puts India's form and Bangladesh's task in perspective.

4:45 p.m. Bangladesh aren't a force in hockey, but an Asia Cup at home is their chance to show what they are made of. The ball sets rolling in 45 minutes from now in Dhaka.

QUICK PREVIEW

Bolstered by a dominating 5-1 win over Japan, India will look to carry forward the momentum when they take on hosts Bangladesh in their second Pool A match of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament on Friday.

The Indian team led by Manpreet Singh hardly broke a sweat during its win over Japan in its campaign opener on Wednesday.

Apart from an initial set back when Japan equalised in the fourth minute, India sailed through the match improvising their game hooter to hooter and rarely stumbling against the Japanese counter attack. (PTI)