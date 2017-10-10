India vs Japan, Asia Cup Hockey 2017: Live streaming, TV listings, time, date, venue, squads

New Delhi: Eyes firmly set on retaining the numero uno status in the continent, favourites India face a tricky campaign-opener against Japan in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament starting on Wednesday.

Last edition's runner-up India, led by midfielder Manpreet Singh, will be eyeing a perfect start to their campaign in Pool A which also features arch-rivals Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh.

The opening match of a tournament always holds greater significance for any team and India too would be hoping for a positive start ahead of their clashes against Bangladesh and Pakistan on October 13 and 15 respectively.

For Manpreet and India, the Asia Cup is a chance to assert their supremacy in the continent.

ALSO READ: Here's everything you need to know about the tournament

Indian last played Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup earlier this year where they won the encounter 4-3.

But the Indians can ill-afford to take Japan lightly as the Japanese have shown in the past that they have the ability to play fast-paced hockey with good attacks, making them an unpredictable team.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was a prime example of this unpredictability as Japan stunned reigning world champions Australia 3-2.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

SQUADS

INDIA

Goalkeepers: Akash Chikte, Suraj Karkera;

Defenders: Dipsan Tirkey, Kothajit Khadangbam, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar;

Midfielders: SK Uthappa, Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Chinglensana Kangujam, Sumit;

Forwards: S.V. Sunil (vice-captain), Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar, Gurjant Singh, Satbir Singh

Head coach: Sjoerd Marijne (NED)

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Suguru Aramoto, Takashi Yoshikawa;

Defenders: Manabu Yamashita, Miu Tanimitsu, Masaki Ohashi, Shota Yamada, Suguru Hoshi;

Midfielders: Hiromasa Ochiai, Tsubasa Yamamizu, Kazuma Murata, Seren Tanaka, Genki Mitsutani, Kaito Tanaka;

Forwards: Kenta Tanaka, Heita Yoshihara, Koshi Yamasaki, Kenji Kitazata, Akihiro Watanabe

Head coach: Siegfried Aikman (JPN)

Date: 11 October, 2017

Time: 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium, Dhaka, Bangladesh

TV Listings

India: TV: Star Sports 2/HD;

Malaysia: TV: Astro Arena/HD

Pakistan: TV: PTV

Japan: TV: TV Tokyo

Live Streaming: Hotstar

(With PTI inputs)