India vs Pakistan, Hockey Asia Cup 2017: What the numbers say ahead of the big match

New Delhi: India's biggest win over Pakistan in hockey came in the last two matches. Since 2010, India have won more matches head to head. In their last match in Asia, India's 3-2 victory won them the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy in Kuantan, Malaysia. The numbers surely point towards the continuation of Indian hockey's new-found domination over the archrivals; but on Sunday in Dhaka, the Pool A match in the Asia Cup will be a fresh start; and it's foolhardy to predict an India-Pakistan match, whatever the sport.

When a team has scored 13 goals and conceded just one against the same opposition in last two matches, their sky-rocket confidence can't be questioned.

India won 7-1 for their biggest ever victory against Pakistan and then pummeled them again, this time 6-1, a week later during the Hockey World League Semifinals in London earlier in June.

The head-to-head trend, that is overwhelmingly in favour of Pakistan in 169 matches, has changed since 2010 - bringing about famous wins in the finals of 2014 Asian Games and the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, with goalkeeper PR Sreejesh being a hero on both the occasions.

Looking at the numbers, in 29 matches since 2010, India have won 14 and Pakistan 8 while seven matches ended as draw. The differnce in number of goals scored in these games highlights the gap further. India have scored 84 goals and Pakistan 57.

But looking at the statistics only in terms of continental championships, Pakistan lead India 16-10 in 31 matches and five were drawn affairs. Interestingly, five of those Pakistan wins came in six Asia Cup matches.

An in-depth look at the stats:

TOTAL: 169 matches, IND won 57, PAK won 82, Draw 30, IND goals 337, PAK goals 390

BILATERAL SERIES: 52 matches, IND won 16, PAK won 25, Draw 11, IND goals 104, PAK goals 124

1. IN INDIA: 25 matches, IND won 8, PAK won 15, Draw 2, IND goals 48. PAK goals 59

2. IN PAKISTAN: 27 matches, IND won 8, PAK won 10, Draw 9, IND goals 56, PAK goals 65

IN FIH EVENTS: 33 matches, IND won 13, PAK won 18, Draw 2, IND goals 72, PAK goals 73

IN CONTINENTAL C'SHIPS: 31 matches, IND won 10, PAK won 16, Draw 5, IND goals 58, PAK goals 74

1. Asia Cup: 6 matches, IND won 1, PAK won 5, IND goals 10, PAK goals 18

AT NEUTRAL VENUES: 96 matches, IND won 34, PAK won 43, Draw 19, IND goals 190, PAK goals 203

(Most Matches Hosted: Ipoh in Malaysia has hosted 10 Indo-Pak hockey matches. India has won 9 of the 10 matches hosted in Ipoh.)

SINCE 2010: 29 matches, IND won 14, PAK won 8, Draw 7, IND goals 84, PAK goals 57

LAST MATCH: Hockey World League Semifinals in London on June 25, 2017 - IND won 6-1

Biggest Win for India: 7-1, Hockey World League Semifinals in London, June 18, 2017

Biggest Win for Pakistan: 7-1, twice (Champions Trophy in Karachi, January 3, 1980; 1982 Delhi Asian Games, December 1, 1982)

Most Goals in Indo-Pak Matches: 55 by Sohail Abbas. Sandeep Singh is the top scorer for India with 21 goals.

(Stats Courtesy: BG Joshi)