India vs Pakistan: Thank you Indian hockey team for an early Diwali gift, says Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: The Indian men's hockey team's third win over Pakistan this year turned out to be an early Diwali gift for the fans back home, including former India batsman Virender Sehwag, who was quick to express his feelings after the team's 3-1 win in a match of the Asia Cup 2017 being held in Dhaka.

"Congratulations India on beating Pakistan 3-1 in #AsiaCup2017 #INDvPAK . Thank you for the advance diwali gift @TheHockeyIndia," Sehwag tweeted.

Earlier this year in June, India hammered the archrivals 7-1 and 6-1 in two matches of the Hockey World League Semifinals in London.

Joining Sehwag in congratulating the Indian team was his fellow cricketer and Test great VVS Laxman.

"Wonderful effort from @TheHockeyIndia to beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asia Cup Hockey. The whole nation is proud of you.#INDvPAK," Laxman's tweet read.

The 3-1 win on Sunday helped India finish on top of Pool A in the Asia Cup as they progressed to the Super-4 stage of the tournament. India have won the Asia Cup twice, but their last title-winning effort came 10 years ago in 2007.