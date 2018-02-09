हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PTI| Updated: Feb 09, 2018, 19:24 PM IST
India win 2 silver, 1 bronze at ITTF Oman Open
Representational image of the sport of table tennis (Reuters)

Muscat: India won two silver and a bronze medal at the ITTF Oman World Junior & Cadet Open Table Tennis Tournament here on Friday.

Swastika Ghosh, who is supported by the Virat Kohli Foundation, teamed up with compatriot Varuni Jaiswal clinched the silver in sub-junior girls team after beating Syria.

They, however, lost to China in the final at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

In the cadet boys, Rishikesh Malhotra and Jash Modi defeated Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the qualifying round.

The duo then won against Oman A, Jordan, top seed Egypt before losing to China in the final.

In the cadet girls team, Suhana Saini and Ananya won bronze.

