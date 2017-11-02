Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India women storm into Asia Cup hockey semifinals

Riding on a hat-trick by dragflicker Gurjit Kaur, India's women's hockey team thrashed Kazakhstan 7-1 in the quarterfinal on Thursday to enter the last-four of the 2017 Asia Cup being held in Kakamigahara, Japan. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 02, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Comments |
India women storm into Asia Cup hockey semifinals
Photo Credit: Hockey India

New Delhi: Riding on a hat-trick by dragflicker Gurjit Kaur, India's women's hockey team thrashed Kazakhstan 7-1 in the quarterfinal on Thursday to enter the last-four of the 2017 Asia Cup being held in Kakamigahara, Japan. 

Gurjit opened India's scoring in the fourth minute when she brought her team level at 1-1 after the Kazakhs surprisingly took lead in the second minute through Verra Domashneva's strike. 

Gurjit then struck again in the 42nd and 56th minute to complete her hat-trick. 

In between, goals from Deep Grace Ekka (16th and 41st) and Navneet Kaur (22nd and 27th) put the match beyond 34th-ranked Kazakhstan. 

India are so far unbeaten in the tournament having finihed the pool stage on top with wins against Singapore (10-0), China (4-1) and Malaysia (2-0). 

India's opponents in the semis will be known after the other quarterfinals conclude.

Tags:
hockeyIndiaIndia WomenAsia CupAsia Cup 2017KakamigaharaJapan
Next
Story

Hardik Pandya, Pradeep Narwal, Sunil Chhetri in running for Best Sportsman of the Year award

Trending