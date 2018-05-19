Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia misses the cut in Belgium

Antwerp (Belgium): India's SSP Chawrasia missed the cut with a round of 71 on the second day of the inaugural Belgian Knockout golf tournament.

Chawrasia, who had two double bogeys in his first round 77 was much better in the second, but it was not enough to carry him through to the knockout stage.

The top 64 players, after two rounds, entered the knockout stage, where they will play nine-hole matches and the winner will proceed to the subsequent round.

Home heroes Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters all cruised into the weekend after making the cut.

Day Two came to a dramatic conclusion as an 11-man play-off took place to decide the final eight players to progress.

Jorge Campillo, one of the most in-form players on the European Tour with four top five finishes this season, emerged as the top seed as the Spaniard boasted the 36-hole lead on eight under par following two 67s.