हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vani Kapoor

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor makes cut in Finnish Open

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor made the cut in the Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open after making a jump of eight places to lie tied 14th at the end of second round in Messila, Finland.

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor makes cut in Finnish Open
Courtesy: Twitter

Delhi: Indian golfer Vani Kapoor made the cut in the Viaplay Ladies Finnish Open after making a jump of eight places to lie tied 14th at the end of second round in Messila, Finland.

Vani shot an even par score in round 2 at the Messila Golf Club.

Vani's two rounds of 75 and 72 gave her a total of 3-over par, which is currently seven shots off the leader and defending champion Ursula Wikstrom of Finland. 

Vani made a climb of eight spots after being placed tied 22nd at the end of round 1. She will play the final round today.

A total of top 45 ladies made the cut at the end of the second round of the event which had a total 139 golfers in the fray.

Tags:
Vani KapoorFinlandMessilaIndiaGolf

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close